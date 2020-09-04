Tour de France 2020: Wout van Aert wins stage seven as Adam Yates retains lead
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Wout van Aert won stage seven of the Tour de France in a sprint finish as Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey.
The Belgian, who also won stage five, got the better of his sprint rivals at the end of a blustery 168km ride from Millau to Lavaur.
The Jumbo-Visma rider edged out Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen and Frenchman Bryan Coquard.
Mitchelton-Scott's Yates was ninth and stays at the head of the standings.
More to follow
Stage seven results
1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo Visma) 3hrs 32mins 03secs
2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/NTT Pro Cycling) Same time
3. Bryan Coquard (Fra/B&B Hotels-Vital Concept)
4. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Cofidis)
5. Jasper Stuyen (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)
6. Clement Venturini (Fra/AG2R-La Mondiale)
7. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Israel Start-Up Nation)
8. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers)
9. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott)
10. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar)
General classification after stage seven
1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 30hrs 36mins 00secs
2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +3secs
3. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +9secs
4. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +13secs
5. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time
6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic)
7. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R-La Mondiale)
8. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana)
9. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)
10. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling)
