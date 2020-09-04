Tour de France 2020: Wout van Aert wins stage seven as Adam Yates retains lead

Wout van Aert
Wout van Aert is the first rider from Belgium to win more than one stage at a single Tour de France since Tom Boonen in 2007

Wout van Aert won stage seven of the Tour de France in a sprint finish as Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey.

The Belgian, who also won stage five, got the better of his sprint rivals at the end of a blustery 168km ride from Millau to Lavaur.

The Jumbo-Visma rider edged out Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen and Frenchman Bryan Coquard.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates was ninth and stays at the head of the standings.

More to follow

Stage seven results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo Visma) 3hrs 32mins 03secs

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/NTT Pro Cycling) Same time

3. Bryan Coquard (Fra/B&B Hotels-Vital Concept)

4. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Cofidis)

5. Jasper Stuyen (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

6. Clement Venturini (Fra/AG2R-La Mondiale)

7. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Israel Start-Up Nation)

8. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers)

9. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott)

10. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar)

General classification after stage seven

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 30hrs 36mins 00secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +3secs

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +9secs

4. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +13secs

5. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic)

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R-La Mondiale)

8. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana)

9. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

10. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling)

