Deignan won the world title in Virginia in 2015

Former world champion Lizzie Deignan will be part of the Great Britain team for the UCI Road World Championships in Italy this month.

The 31-year-old won the world title in 2015 and secured a third GP de Plouay crown in Brittany in August.

Lizzy Banks, who finished second behind Deignan at Plouay, is named for both the road race and time trial.

The event takes place in Imola from 24-27 September and coverage will be shown across the BBC.

Alice Barnes, who won both the road race and time trial at last year's National Championships, is also selected for both disciplines.

Her sister Hannah Barnes will be on the road race team, as will Anna Henderson and Anna Shackley, the latter having graduated from British Cycling's senior academy programme ahead of joining the professional women's peloton next year.

"This is the fourth time I've sat on a selection panel for the road world championships, and it impresses me how the number of talented British female road riders we have to select from continues to grow year on year," performance director Stephen Park said.

"While there is still work to be done, it demonstrates a big step forward in the rise of women's cycling in this country."

Elite Women's Road Race

Lizzy Banks

Alice Barnes

Hannah Barnes

Lizzie Deignan

Anna Henderson

Anna Shackley

Elite Women's Time Trial

Lizzy Banks

Alice Barnes