Tadej Pogacar claimed the first Tour stage win of his career

Britain's Adam Yates surrendered the leader's yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar won stage nine of the Tour de France.

Yates was dropped from the leading chase group towards the final climb of the 153km mountain stage from Pau.

Marc Hirschi led for 80km before being caught a kilometre from the line in Laruns, where Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in a sprint finish.

Roglic claimed the overall lead as Yates dropped to eighth.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider finished 54 seconds back and is now 62 seconds off the lead.

Defending champion Egan Bernal is 21 seconds behind Roglic in second overall having crossed the line in fourth as Pogacar, 21, claimed his first stage win on the Tour.

More to follow.

Stage nine result

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates) 3hrs 55mins 17secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo Visma) Same time

3. Marc Hirschi (Swi/Sunweb)

4. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers)

5. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren)

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) +11secs

7. Guillame Martin (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R-La Mondiale)

9. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo)

10. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling)