Britain's Adam Yates moved into the lead of the Tour de France after Julian Alaphilippe was given a 20-second penalty on stage five, which was won by Wout van Aert.

France's Alaphilippe, who is now 16th overall, was penalised for taking a bottle from a team support member inside the final 20km.

Yates leads Primoz Roglic by three seconds in the yellow jersey.

"This is not the way I'd imagined taking the yellow jersey," said Yates.

"If I'm honest, no one wants to take the jersey like this."

Van Aert appeared from the bunch sprint to edge out Cees Bol and win in four hours, 21 minutes and 22 seconds, with Ireland's Sam Bennett in third.

That saw Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider Bennett take the green jersey off Peter Sagan, who was fourth.

Stage five saw the riders tackle a 183km route from Gap to Privas.

Stage five result

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 21mins 22secs

2. Cees Bol (Ned/Team Sunweb) Same time

3. Sam Bennett (Ire/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

4. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

6. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton-Scott)

7. Bryan Coquard (Fra/B&B Hotels-Vital Concept)

8. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal)

9. Clement Venturini (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale)

10. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Israel Start-up Nation)

General classification after stage five

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 22hrs 28mins 30secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +3secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +7secs

4. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +9secs

5. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +13secs

6. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

7. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic)

8. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott)

9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana)

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale)

More to follow.