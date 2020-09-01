Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Primoz Roglic claimed his third stage win - and his first since 2018

Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic won a thrilling finish to stage four of this year's Tour de France as Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey.

Krists Neilands led before being caught at the start of the last climb of 7.1km to this year's first summit finish.

The favourites were all in contention before Slovenian Roglic kicked clear to beat Tadej Pogacar, with leader Alaphilippe crossing in fifth.

Stage four saw the race travel 160.5km from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette.

Stage four result

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 07mins 47secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis)

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic)

5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Spa/Astana)

7. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers)

8. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

9. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren)

10. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott)

General classification after stage four

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 18hrs 07mins 04secs

2. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +4secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +7secs

4. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +11secs

5. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +13secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +17secs

7. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

8. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott)

9. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic)

10. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana)

More to follow.