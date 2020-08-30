Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Julian Alaphilippe won stage two of the Tour de France in a sprint finish to claim the yellow jersey in Nice.

The Frenchman held off Marc Hirschi to edge home by half a wheel after leaving Britain's Adam Yates behind in a final dart for the line.

He leads Yates, who finished third, by four seconds in the overall standings.

It was a fifth stage victory at the Tour for the 28-year-old, as the riders faced a 186km mountainous second stage, with two climbs above 1,500m.

