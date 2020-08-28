Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Colombian Egan Bernal (left) will be hoping to defend his title

Ineos Grenadiers team boss Sir Dave Brailsford is unsure whether the Tour de France will be completed on 20 September as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

The rescheduled Tour begins on Saturday in Nice, after it was announced daily cases had reached a new post-lockdown high of 6,111.

Brailsford said: "We don't know, nobody knows, if we're going to reach Paris."

Former winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are not in the Ineos team.

Froome, 35, suffered a fracture to his neck in a major crash last year and Brailsford says the Tour had come "a bit early" for the four-time winner. Fellow Briton Thomas, 34, has been lined up for an assault on the Giro d'Italia title in October.

The team are pinning their hopes on last year's winner Egan Bernal and 2019 Giro d'Italia victor Richard Carapaz.

Brailsford has his fingers crossed that the safety measures the organisers have in place for the three-week race are sufficient to ensure its completion.

Riders and team staff members were tested for Covid-19 six and three days before the start of the race. Four members of the Lotto Soudal team were sent home on Thursday after a mechanic and a caretaker tested positive.

"We've been working with (organisers) Amaury Sport Organisation and they really have done everything possible to make the event work," Brailsford added.