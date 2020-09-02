Road World Championships moved to Imola

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The 2020 World Road Championships will be held in Imola in Italy after being moved from Switzerland.

The decision by cycling's governing body the UCI to rearrange came after it became impossible to hold the event at its original location in Aigle-Martigny on 20 September.

The Swiss government has restrictions on gatherings of more than 1,000 to 1 October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The championships on 24-27 September are set to be live across the BBC.

