Mark Cavendish joined Bahrain McLaren for the 2020 season

McLaren will end its title sponsorship of cycling team Bahrain McLaren, the team Mark Cavendish rides for, at the end of the 2020 season.

The British company, which also builds supercars, will return its focus to motorsport.

In June McLaren agreed a £150m loan with the National Bank of Bahrain, to ease cash-flow problems related to the coronavirus pandemic.

McLaren announced in May it was cutting 1,200 jobs from its workforce of 4,000.

Cavendish will not start the Tour de France on Saturday as the team focuses on Spaniard Mikel Landa.

A Bahrain McLaren statement said: "The team thanks McLaren for its contribution to the partnership and wishes it well as it returns its focus to four-wheeled racing."