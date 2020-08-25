Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lizzie Deignan also won the GP de Plouay in 2015 and 2017

Lizzie Deignan clinched a third GP de Plouay title as she led home fellow Briton Lizzy Banks in miserable conditions in Brittany.

Deignan, 31, was too strong for Banks in a sprint to the line with Italy's Chiara Consonni finishing third.

With the one-day race now in its 19th edition, Deignan is the only woman to win it three times.

Dutch rider Marianne Vos, Italy's Noemi Cantele and Britain's Emma Pooley have all won the event twice.

Back on the roads where she triumphed in 2015 and 2017, it was a first victory for former world champion Deignan since the Women's Tour in June last year.

Banks prompted the winning move, attacking with 35km of the 101km race remaining, with Trek-Segafredo's Deignan one of three riders to bridge over before the pair went clear.

Deignan and Banks are now both due compete for Great Britain in Thursday's European Road Championships which is also being held in Plouay.