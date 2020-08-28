Adam Yates' best Tour finish is fourth in 2016, when he won the best young rider jersey

Tour de France Dates: 29 August - 20 September Coverage: Live text commentary on each stage on the BBC Sport website and app

This year's rescheduled Tour de France starts in Nice on Saturday and finishes in Paris on Sunday, 20 September.

The riders will tackle a particularly tough course, with plenty of unique touches, as they race 3,470km around France.

Britain's Adam Yates is targeting stage wins over general classification in his fifth Tour and has given BBC Sport his insight into each of the stages.

This page will be updated throughout the Tour with the winner and brief report after each stage has been completed.

Saturday, 29 August - stage one: Nice - Nice, 156km

This is the second time Nice has hosted the Grand Depart after also doing so in 1981

There is a prediction for some rain, which could make things tricky, but the crucial climbs are probably too far from the finish so I expect it to come down to a bunch sprint to decide the stage winner and first yellow jersey.

Rider to watch: Sam Bennett (Ire/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

Sunday, 30 August - stage two: Nice - Nice, 186km

This is the 36th time the Tour has visited Nice but the first since 2013

The first week's parcours is different to anything I've raced at the Tour de France before and I like it. I'd much prefer to get some climbs in the legs early than have 10 flat stages for the tension to build. This way the legs do the talking early. There'll definitely be a change in the yellow jersey on stage two.

Rider to watch: Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)

Monday, 31 August - stage three: Nice - Sisteron, 198km

The Tour has only visited Sisteron once before - in 2010 for the start of a stage won by Mark Cavendish

This is one of the longer stages of this Tour, and one of very few proper flat stages, so it won't be anything but a sprint finish.

Rider to watch: Elia Viviani (Ita/Cofidis)

Tuesday, 1 September - stage four: Sisteron - Orcieres-Merlette, 160.5km

Luis Ocana claimed a famous solo win at Orcieres-Merlette to take yellow in the 1971 Tour, only to crash out four days later

I don't think a break will be able to go to the line so early in the Tour, but I also don't think it will be a decisive day for the general classification (GC) because the final climb isn't selective enough. Unless there was a problem, it's unlikely any GC contenders will be out of the running and it's not hard enough to show any weaknesses this early.

Rider to watch: Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

Wednesday, 2 September - Stage 5: Gap - Privas, 183km

Adam Yates' then Mitchelton-Scott team-mate Matteo Trentin won stage 17 in Gap last year

I don't think many teams will be hopeful that a breakaway will stay away on this stage. There aren't enough opportunities for sprinters this year for them to be handing over another chance to win. The sprint teams will control the race and hope their leader can hold on during a challenging final 10km.

Rider to watch: Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal)

Thursday, 3 September - stage six: Le Teil - Mont Aigoual, 191km

The Tour has never visited Le Teil before and this is the first time Mont Aigoual has hosted a stage finish

The final categorised climb is brutal and will make sure the stage is selective and won by a climber. The winner might not necessarily be a key general classification favourite, but a bad day here could see someone lose some time. There could be an opportunity for someone to slip off the front in the uncategorised climb to the line.

Rider to watch: Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers)

Friday, 4 September - Stage 7: Millau - Lavaur, 168km

Millau did not feature on the Tour for 28 years until 2018, when Magnus Cort won a stage that ended in Carcassonne

There could be a chance for high winds and we will always take a look at the weather before the start. If there are winds, there's a bit less stress for me with not going for general classification, but it's still important to be in a good position to avoid trouble. It's a difficult start straight into a category three climb, but again I think the sprint teams will want to control the stage and will work their sprinters back into the race.

Rider to watch: Sam Bennett (Ire/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

Saturday, 5 September - stage eight: Cazeres-sur-Garonne - Loudenvielle, 141km

Cazeres has never hosted a Tour stage before

Stage eight and nine could offer opportunities for riders not focusing on general classification to go up the road and then we'll see two races, one for the stage win and one for the GC. Port de Bales is probably the hardest of the three climbs because of its length. The final selection will have been made on the Peyresourde, but good descending skills could come in advantage toward the line.

Rider to watch: Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott)

Sunday, 6 September - stage nine: Pau - Laruns, 153km

The Tour visits Pau nearly ever year, while Primoz Roglic won a stage in Laruns in 2018

This weekend's stages are still difficult, even though they don't finish uphill, and this is definitely the hardest start to a Tour de France I've been involved in. Again, stage nine is a good day for the break and with a rest day the day after there'll be a lot of people willing to go deep in search of the stage victory.

Rider to watch: Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale)

Monday, 7 September - rest day: Carente-Maritime

Rest days are always welcome. I am a rider that likes to take it easy when the opportunity is there, so I'll just take an easy spin. The only difference this year is that we can't stop mid-ride for a coffee stop, we will have to take that inside the team's hotel 'bubble'.

Tuesday, 8 September - stage 10: Ile d'Oleron - Ile de Re, 168.5km

Ile de Re has never featured in any major cycling race before

Wednesday, 9 September - stage 11: Chatelaillon-Plage - Poitiers, 167.5km

Poitiers has not held a stage finish since the 1978 Tour when Sean Kelly won stage six there

Thursday, 10 September - stage 12: Chauvigny - Sarran, 218km

Germany's Jens Voigt claimed his first stage win at Sarran in the 2001 Tour

Friday, 11 September - stage 13: Chatel-Guyon - Puy Mary, 191.5km

The Tour has visited the foot of Puy Mary 10 times but this is the first stage finish at the summit

Saturday, 12 September - stage 14: Clermont-Ferrand - Lyon, 194km

Lyon hosted the finish of the first stage of the first Tour in 1903, with Maurice Garin winning a 467km long race

Sunday, 13 September - stage 15: Lyon - Grand Colombier, 174.5km

The Grand Colombier has featured three times in the Tour - 2012, 2016 and 2017 - with the first rider over the summit going on to win the 'King of the Mountains' jersey each time

Monday, 14 September- rest day: Isere

Tuesday, 15 September - stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin - Villard-de-Lans, 164km

Villard-de-Lans was popular during Tours in the 1980s and 1990s, with Pedro Delgado going a long way to ensuring victory in the 1988 race by wining here

Wednesday, 16 September - stage 17: Grenoble - Meribel, 170km

The yellow jersey was introduced during the 1919 Tour and first worn by Eugene Christophe after a stage that finished in Grenoble

Thursday, 17 September - stage 18: Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 175km

La Roche-sur-Foron is more known for skiing but hosted the start of a Dauphine Libere stage in 1988

Friday, 18 September - stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole, 166.5km

Bourg-en-Bresse has often suited sprinters when used as a stage finish, with Thor Hushovd winning there in 2002 and Tom Boonen doing so in 2007

Saturday, 19 September - stage 20: Lure - La Planche des Belles Filles, 36.2km (Time trial)

Chris Froome made his first big impression at the Tour on La Plance des Belles Filles by claiming stage seven of the 2012 race, which team-mate Bradley Wiggins went on to win

Sunday, 20 September - stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, 122km