Tour de France: Teams to be thrown out after two positive coronavirus tests

Riders in the 2019 Tour de France
Riders will face strict coronavirus procedures for this year's race

Any team that returns two positive coronavirus tests within a week during the Tour de France will be removed from the race, say organisers.

This year's delayed three-week race starts on Saturday, 29 August and runs until 20 September.

Riders and team staff will be in a bubble from the day they arrive in Nice before the Grand Depart.

They will be tested twice before the race starts, and a mobile testing lab will also be available.

"If a team has two positive cases or [members] with strong symptoms within a seven-day period, they will be out of the race," race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) confirmed in a statement.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme had said on Thursday that a rider testing positive for coronavirus would be required to isolate, along with his room mate, but that it would not lead to the race being abandoned.

France has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases recently, although the number of hospital cases has remained stable.

