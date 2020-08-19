Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Yates won stages 12 and 15 of last year's Tour de France

Britain's Simon Yates signs a new two-year deal to stay with Mitchelton-Scott, the team with whom he won the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

The 28-year-old had been linked with a move away after a takeover bid for the team fell through earlier this year.

"The journey with the team has been great so far. I've grown and matured as a person and as a rider," Yates said.

"We won our first Grand Tour two years ago and I truly believe we can do it again."

Twin brother Adam, alongside whom Yates signed a two-year extension back in 2018, has been linked with a move to Team Ineos.

The brothers turned professional with Michelton-Scott in 2014.

Simon, a two-time Tour de France stage winner, plans to target October's Giro d'Italia with Adam focused on the Tour de France, which begins on 29 August.