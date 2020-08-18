Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Chris Froome has been left out of Team Ineos' Tour de France squad.

There had been some doubt four-time winner Froome had the form to make the squad following injuries from a crash a year ago.

Geraint Thomas, who won in 2018, also misses out, with the team focusing on last year's winner Egan Bernal and 2019 Giro d'Italia victor Richard Carapaz.

"Chris needs that little bit longer to get to the highest level," said team boss Dave Brailsford.

More to follow