Evenepoel was one of the favourites for Saturday's race

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel has vowed to come back stronger after his crash during Saturday's Il Lombardia race.

The 20-year-old suffered a fractured pelvis when he crashed on a descent, striking the wall of a bridge before somersaulting on to his back and over the edge.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider was flown home from Italy on Monday.

"Unfortunately my season is over but we have no rush to plan a good comeback," he said.

"I want to thank all the people who supported and helped me since the accident. And the fans - your support really touches me and will help me in a positive way.

"We are already looking forward to next season and will come back stronger."

The highly-rated Evenepoel faces weeks flat on his back convalescing but his team doctor Yvan Vanmol told Belgium's RTBF that they do not believe an operation will be necessary.