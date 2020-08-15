Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Roglic was badly grazed in the crash on Saturday

Criterium du Dauphine leader Primoz Roglic has withdrawn from the race before the final stage because of injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was left "in a lot of pain" after the crash on stage four but managed to finish in 10th.

The 30-year-old Slovene led by 14 seconds after Saturday's stage but Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot will now head the general classification.

The 153.5km final stage is under way.

The Dauphine is the final warm-up race for many riders before the Tour de France, which begins on 29 August.