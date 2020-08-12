Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Last year's championships were held in Yorkshire

The UCI's Road World Championships will not take place in Switzerland in September.

The event had been scheduled to go ahead in Aigle-Martigny on 20 September, but the Swiss government has extended its restrictions on gatherings of more than 1,000 people to 1 October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are now searching for an alternative venue elsewhere in Europe.

The championships are set to be broadcast live across the BBC.

"The UCI would like to clarify that it will work towards finding an alternative project to ensure the 2020 edition of the event can take place, with the priority being in Europe and at the dates initially scheduled," the world governing body said in a statement.