Fabio Jakobsen: Dutch rider to return home after Tour of Poland crash
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
The condition of Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen is "evolving favourably" after a crash at the Tour of Poland and he will be moved to his homeland on Wednesday.
Jakobsen had been in a coma following the high-speed crash on 5 August.
The 23-year-old has already had five hours of facial surgery in Poland.
His Deceuninck-QuickStep team said: "Fabio Jakobsen's condition is evolving favourably, to the extent that he will be transferred to hospital in Leiden."
The team added that "further follow-up treatment will take place" after he is moved.
In the days after the accident, Deceunick-QuickStep said Jakobsen would face a "long and arduous" recovery.
Jakobsen's compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, who caused the crash, was suspended by his Jumbo-Visma team pending the outcome of a disciplinary by the UCI, cycling's governing body.
Groenewegen, 27, apologised for the crash. and has since been visibly upset when discussing the incident in an interview.