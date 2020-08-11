Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Fabio Jakobsen will be moved to a hospital in the Netherlands for further treatment

The condition of Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen is "evolving favourably" after a crash at the Tour of Poland and he will be moved to his homeland on Wednesday.

Jakobsen had been in a coma following the high-speed crash on 5 August.

The 23-year-old has already had five hours of facial surgery in Poland.

His Deceuninck-QuickStep team said: "Fabio Jakobsen's condition is evolving favourably, to the extent that he will be transferred to hospital in Leiden."

The team added that "further follow-up treatment will take place" after he is moved.

In the days after the accident, Deceunick-QuickStep said Jakobsen would face a "long and arduous" recovery.

Jakobsen's compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, who caused the crash, was suspended by his Jumbo-Visma team pending the outcome of a disciplinary by the UCI, cycling's governing body.