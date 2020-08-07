Fabio Jakobsen out of coma and in good condition - Tour of Poland
Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen is out of a coma and in a "good" condition, according to the Tour of Poland organisers.
The 23-year-old suffered a high-speed crash at the finish of the opening stage of the race on Wednesday.
Jakobsen had facial surgery, but his Deceuninck-QuickStep team denied he had suffered head and brain injuries.
"Fabio Jakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is good," read a tweet from race organisers.
Jakobsen's compatriot Dylan Groenewegen apologised for causing the crash.
The 27-year-old, who has been criticised by governing body the UCI, drifted across the road as he contested the sprint finish in Katowice.