Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Dutch sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (far left) and Dylan Groenewegen (second left, in yellow) collided just before the line

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen is out of a coma and in a "good" condition, according to the Tour of Poland organisers.

The 23-year-old suffered a high-speed crash at the finish of the opening stage of the race on Wednesday.

Jakobsen had facial surgery, but his Deceuninck-QuickStep team denied he had suffered head and brain injuries.

"Fabio Jakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is good," read a tweet from race organisers. external-link

Jakobsen's compatriot Dylan Groenewegen apologised for causing the crash.

The 27-year-old, who has been criticised by governing body the UCI, drifted across the road as he contested the sprint finish in Katowice.