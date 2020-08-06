Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Dutch sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (far left) and Dylan Groenewegen (second left, in yellow) collided just before the line

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen has apologised for the crash that left compatriot Fabio Jakobsen in a coma.

Groenewegen drifted across the road before he and Jakobsen collided near the finish line during stage one of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday.

Jakobsen, 23, was airlifted to hospital and has had facial surgery.

"I find it terrible what happened," Groenewegen, 27, said. "I can't find the words to describe how sorry I am for Fabio and the others involved.

"What matters most now is Fabio's health. I think about him all the time."

Jakobsen's team Deceuninck-QuickStep said on Wednesday that initial tests "didn't reveal brain or spinal injury" and that his condition was stable.

Jumbo-Visma sprinter Groenewegen, who was named as the stage winner before being disqualified, has had surgery on a broken collarbone after he and several other riders also fell after crossing the line.

Cycling's governing body UCI said it "strongly condemns the dangerous behaviour of Groenewegen".

Richard Plugge, managing director of Jumbo-Visma, said he had visited Groenewegen in hospital and "let him tell his story briefly".

"For him, the recovery of Fabio and the others who were injured in this terrible crash is all that counts now," Plugge added.

"Soon we will discuss the incident in detail with him. Our thoughts are with the victims and we hope with all our heart for a good recovery."