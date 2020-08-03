Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jan Riedmann, a 17-year-old member of Bora-Hansgrohe's feeder squad, has died from head injuries sustained in a collision with a car during training.

Riedmann was riding with team-mates from Team Auto Eder Bayern - an under-19 team who provide prospects to Bora-Hansgrohe - in Sugenheim, Germany.

"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Jan Riedmann," Bora-Hansgrohe said on Twitter. external-link

Their riders will wear commemorative ribbons at Saturday's Milan-San Remo.

"The entire team is in shock and it is difficult to understand this tragic accident," said Dr. Christian Schrot, the sporting director of Team Auto Eder Bayern.

"Jan, you were and remain an important part of the team for us. We will continue to pursue our common dream and always have you in your heart. We will miss you endlessly."