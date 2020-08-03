Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Brussels hosted the 2019 Grand Depart

The Tour de France's planned start in Denmark in 2021 - the three-day Grand Depart - has been moved back a year.

Last week, the start of the 2021 Tour was brought forward by six days so it would not clash with the men's road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

But the new start date of 26 June is two days before Copenhagen is due to host a last-16 match in the rearranged Euro 2020 football tournament.

The Danish Grand Depart will now take place from 1-3 July 2022.

"I am happy that we have succeeded in securing a Danish Tour start in 2022," said mayor of Copenhagen and chairman of the Danish Grand Depart, Frank Jensen.

The 2020 Grand Depart is due to take place in Nice from 29-31 August - the first time the start will have taken place in mainland France since 2016.