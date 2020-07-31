Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Sam Bennett (right) claimed his 45th professional victory on the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Burgos

Ireland's Sam Bennett avoided a mass pile-up on the final sprint to win the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.

Italian Jacopo Guarnieri fell on the last corner and Deceuninck-Quickstep rider Bennett sprinted up the final slope to take victory in the 163km stage.

French sprinter Arnaud Demare finished second, with Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo third.

The Vuelta a Burgos is the first major stage race to take place since March.

Several riders have withdrawn after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The fifth and final stage takes place on Saturday, with Britain's Mark Cavendish and Simon Yates also featuring in the strong field.