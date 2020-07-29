Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Molano joined UAE Team Emirates in 2019

Three more riders have been withdrawn from the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Colombians Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila from UAE Team Emirates will not start stage two.

On Tuesday, British time trial champion Alex Dowsett and Itamar Einhorn withdrew after their team-mate Omer Goldstein returned a positive test.

The Vuelta a Burgos is the first major stage race to take place since March.

Britain's Mark Cavendish and Simon Yates feature in the strong field.

The three Colombian riders were in contact with someone outside the race on Saturday who subsequently tested positive.

They all returned two negative tests prior to the race, which started on Tuesday.

In line with team and UCI protocols, the riders will now isolate and undergo a further test on Wednesday.