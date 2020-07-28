Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Elia Viviani won last year's race

The UCI has revealed its 2021 calendar with Ride London-Surrey Classic not included after organisers withdrew.

The women's event, however, will go ahead on 30 May, as part of the women's World Tour events.

The men's Tour de France will take place a week earlier to accommodate the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics cycling.

The Tour will now begin on 26 June and finish 1 July before the Olympics, which has been delayed by a year following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic cycling races will take place on 24, 25 and 28 July.

The men's Tour of California has also withdrawn its application and will not run in 2021.