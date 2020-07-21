Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Team Ineos are set to be renamed ahead of this year's Tour de France.

Cycling's biggest team will become The Grenadiers, named after the model of a car being released by billionaire Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in 2021.

Ineos recently announced they would not renew the contract of four-time Tour champion Chris Froome beyond this season.

The team are yet to announce the squad who will compete at the Tour, which starts on 29 August.

Riders are expected to have a change of colourscheme, little more than a year on from the transition from Team Sky to Team Ineos.

Under the leadership of Sir Dave Brailsford, the team won six Tours in the past seven attempts as Team Sky, and again last year as Ineos with new rising star, 23-year-old Egan Bernal.

The team, which has the biggest budget in cycling at around £20m a year, has the strongest squad in the sport, and is the favourite to win this year's race - delayed from July by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ineos are keen to focus on promoting the new 4x4 SUV ahead its release next year to compete with Land Rover, as the company further increases its presence in sports sponsorship - including in Formula 1 and the America's Cup sailing.

Ineos Britain's largest privately owned company and in 2018 posted annual pre-tax profits of £2bn.