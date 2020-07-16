Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The 100-mile ride through Surrey and London attracts thousands of amateur cyclists every year

This year's RideLondon cycling festival will become a virtual event to raise funds for UK charities.

RideLondon 2020 was due to take place on 15 and 16 August but was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which raised £11.5m last year, usually features men's and women's professional one-day races as well as events for amateurs.

The virtual event external-link , arranged on the same weekend, will enable riders to take part in events from 1km to 100 miles.

There is also a free cycle event that allows you to set your own challenge on the wheels of your choice, including skateboards, rollerskates, wheelchairs or anything that is self-propelled.

RideLondon event director Hugh Brasher said: "After the disappointment of the cancellation of Prudential RideLondon, external-link we were determined to create something special for our riders, partners and the hundreds of charities that rely on the event for vital income.

"RideLondon is building on the success of the 2.6 Challenge - created following the postponement of the London Marathon - which became the biggest collective fundraising effort in the world involving nearly 4,000 charities."