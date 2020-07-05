Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Joe Barr overcame strong winds to easily set a new record on the Irish route

With pubs and restaurants reopening, for many this weekend has been a reason to unwind and indulge - but not Joe Barr.

The Derry endurance cyclist, 61, has had a productive weekend on the bike, comfortably breaking his own world record while completing the 738-mile Malin-Mizen-Malin route on Sunday.

Barr, who set off on Friday, managed to finish the gruelling challenge in 44 hours and 15 minutes, four hours and 25 minutes faster than the record he set in November 2017.

His time is still to be verified by the UltraMarathon Cycling Association.

The route took Barr from Malin Head, Ireland's most northerly point to Mizen Head, its most southerly, and back again as he battled wind, rain, darkness and extreme fatigue.

"The wind was so strong on the way down," said Barr via the Facebook page dedicated to following his progress.

"For the first 200 miles, I couldn't even see the road. I've been training really hard, I was riding seven or eight hours every single day.

"Sometimes you get a perfect day. On Saturday, it felt like one of those days, but I definitely started to run out of gas in the last quarter."