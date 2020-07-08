Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's most successful cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation.

After 10 years and four Tour de France titles won with Sir Dave Brailsford's Ineos (formerly Team Sky), Froome, 35, said: "We have achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories."

He will join Israel Start-Up Nation from next season who will focus on him as sole team leader.

Froome will compete for Ineos at this year's Tour, which begins on 29 August.

Ineos general manager Brailsford said he and Froome "shared many memorable moments over the years but I do believe this is the right decision for the Team and for Chris."

One main reason for Froome's departure was understood to be his growing unease at having to battle another two riders at Ineos for the yellow jersey - 2018 winner Geraint Thomas and last year's victor Egan Bernal.

Ineos have a policy of not focusing all their backing on one rider to win until late into a three-week Grand Tour race, until they have established who the strongest contender is.

