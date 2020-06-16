Peter Sagan to skip classics in favour of Giro d'Italia

Cyclist Peter Sagan stands next to the Giro d'Italia trophy at the route presentation
Peter Sagan attended the Giro d'Italia presentation in October

Three-time former world champion Peter Sagan says he will skip most of the one-day classics this year to ride the Giro d'Italia after the Tour de France.

Sagan, 30, will target a record eighth green points jersey at the rescheduled Tour from 29 August to 20 September.

He will then make his Giro debut from 3-25 October, missing 'monument' races the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, both of which he has previously won.

"I promised the Giro before the date changed," said Bora-Hansgrohe's Sagan.

"I really want to respect that promise. You cannot have everything in this world, sometimes you have to make hard decisions."

The Giro, which was scheduled for 9-31 May, was moved to follow the Tour once the calendar was revised because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian Grand Tour now overlaps with most of the one-day classics that were set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands across March and April.

Slovakia's Sagan added he will race the season-opening Strade-Bianche one-day classic on 1 August before targeting Milan-San Remo on 8 August, the first 'monument' - cycling's oldest and most prestigious races - of the season, which he has twice finished second in.

