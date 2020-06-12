Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Craig Burn says cycling can help the country recover, despite uncertainty over its competitive return

Increased participation in cycling can act as "a big light at the end of the tunnel", says Scottish Cycling CEO Craig Burn.

Competitive events have been suspended until 1 August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Burn says there has been "an absolute boom in bike sales" during lockdown.

"If I'm honest, there is a sense that this year is pretty much written off," he told McLeod Media.

"We have seen since Covid a huge number of people cycling for exercise.

"Cycling is something I hope can help Scotland recover from an economy, health and well-being, active travel, inspiration and tourism perspective. There is hope, there is a big light at the end of the tunnel."

Burn cautioned that competition is "unlikely" to take place in the short term "unless we can have everybody tested".

"One positive is the virus doesn't spread as much outdoors, however, social distancing will be a challenge," he explained.

"We're going to have an evidence-based approach and make the decision based on what the community and riders want.

"We believe we can run a race and adhere to the guidance, but ultimately we will only sanction and allow races to go ahead on the basis that it is safe and people want to take part."