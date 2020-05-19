Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jarlinson Pantano won a stage of the Tour de France in 2016

Colombian cyclist Jarlinson Pantano has been banned for four years after failing an out-of-competition anti-doping test last year.

The 31-year-old, who won a Tour de France stage in 2016, retired last June, two months after his provisional suspension for testing positive for the blood booster EPO. On Wednesday, he was banned by a tribunal of governing body the UCI until April 2023.

He had initially protested his innocence but subsequently said he had lost the will to fight the case.