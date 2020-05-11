Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Remy di Gregorio returned to cycling in 2018 having initially said he would retire in 2017

French rider Remy di Gregorio has been banned for four years for using a form of banned blood-boosting hormone EPO.

The 34-year-old was provisionally suspended in March 2018 after returning a positive test for darbepoetin during stage race Paris-Nice.

His ban starts from the date of the test so he will be suspended until 7 March 2022.

Di Gregorio was suspended by his team, now known as Nippo-Delko-One Provence, at the time of his positive test.

Erythropoietin, or EPO, is a hormone which can increase endurance. It is injected under the skin and stimulates red blood cell production, which speeds up the delivery of oxygen to muscles.