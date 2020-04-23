Last updated on .From the section Cycling

National champion Sam Bennett (right) and Eddie Dunbar (left) are among the Irish cycling stars who have committed to taking part in Saturday's charity online cycle

Foyle Cycling Club's annual charity event around Inishowen in Donegal will take place instead online on Saturday when those involved will include Irish stars Sam Bennett and Nicholas Roche.

The Adrian Mullan Sportive honours the memory of the popular Foyle club member who was tragically killed while cycling around his beloved Donegal in 2015.

Saturday's 41km event will take place on the Zwift online platform.

It will raise money for the Foyle Hospice and the Irish Red Cross.

The event, originally planned for last weekend on the roads of Inishowen, will get underway online at 11:30 BST on Saturday morning.

The Foyle club have invited cyclists from all over Ireland to take part on Saturday and Bennett and Roche have answered the call along with other Irish international stars Eddie Dunbar, Ryan Mullen, Imogen Cotter, Mark Downey and Chris McGlinchey.

To join the event simply log onto zwift.com and join this event https://www.zwift.com/events/view/613943.