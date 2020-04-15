Tour de France to go ahead at end of August after coronavirus delay

The postponed 2020 Tour de France will now start on 29 August, following the French government's extension of a ban on mass gatherings to mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cycling's biggest event, won by Team Ineos' Egan Bernal last year, was originally due to run from 27 June to 19 July.

"Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling's economy," said cycling's governing body the UCI.

Many large-scale sporting events due to take place this summer have either been called off, like Wimbledon, or pushed back by a year, such as football's European Championships and the summer Olympics.

More to follow.