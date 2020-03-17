Coronavirus: Tour de Yorkshire 2020 postponed because of pandemic

This year's Tour de Yorkshire has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sixth edition of the race had been scheduled to take place across the county from 30 April to 3 May.

Dates are being looked at for the event to be staged later on in the year.

Peter Box CBE, chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "The health and well-being of everyone across the region, and the country, is frankly more important than a sporting event."

More to follow.