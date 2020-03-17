Coronavirus: Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege postponed

The Paris-Roubaix race famously involves many sections of cobbled terrain

Prestigious one-day races Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paris-Roubaix was due to be held on 12 April, with Liege-Bastogne-Liege two weeks later.

They are two of the five 'Monument' races of the cycling calendar, along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Lombardy.

The Tour of Flanders and Milan-San Remo have already been postponed.

No new dates have been set.

The Tour of Lombardy is the final Monument of the season and is set to take place on 10 October.