Coronavirus: Paris-Nice race to finish on Saturday

Germany's Max Schachmann currently leads the overall standings after stage five

The Paris-Nice race will finish on Saturday after race organisers cancelled Sunday's finale because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday's sixth stage is a hilly 161.5km race from Sorgues to Apt with the final stage now being Saturday's 166.5km route from Nice to the summit finish at Valdeblore La Colmiane.

Bora Hansgrohe rider Max Schachmann currently leads the overall standings by 58 seconds from Soren Kragh Andersen of Team Sunweb, with Schachmann's team-mate Felix Grossschartner in third.