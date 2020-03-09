Six Day Manchester 2020: How and when to watch live BBC coverage

Katie Archibald ranked first in the general classification last year in Manchester

The BBC has live coverage of all three days of the Six Day Manchester event at the National Cycling Centre from 13-15 March.

British Olympic stars Katie Archibald, who won last year's event, and newly crowned points race world champion Elinor Barker will compete together in the madison.

Philip Hindes, who took gold in the men's team sprint at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, will race in the sprint events.

And rising British talents Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood will take part in the men's madison.

The keirin, omnium, sprint, team sprint and madison will all feature, offering riders the chance to impress their national selectors before the Tokyo Olympics.

I still believe in our Olympic chances - Archibald

BBC TV & online coverage times

All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Friday, 13 March

20:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, connected TV and online

Saturday, 14 March

06:30-09:00, BBC Red Button and connected TV (repeat)

20:00-22:00, BBC iPlayer, connected TV and online

Sunday, 15 March

10:00-12:12, Red Button and Connected TV (repeat)

17:30-20:15, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

Media playback is not supported on this device Track Cycling World Championships: Elinor Barker wins GB's first gold in Berlin

Catch-up

You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.