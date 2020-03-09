Six Day Manchester 2020: How and when to watch live BBC coverage
The BBC has live coverage of all three days of the Six Day Manchester event at the National Cycling Centre from 13-15 March.
British Olympic stars Katie Archibald, who won last year's event, and newly crowned points race world champion Elinor Barker will compete together in the madison.
Philip Hindes, who took gold in the men's team sprint at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, will race in the sprint events.
And rising British talents Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood will take part in the men's madison.
The keirin, omnium, sprint, team sprint and madison will all feature, offering riders the chance to impress their national selectors before the Tokyo Olympics.
I still believe in our Olympic chances - Archibald
BBC TV & online coverage times
All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Friday, 13 March
20:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, connected TV and online
Saturday, 14 March
06:30-09:00, BBC Red Button and connected TV (repeat)
20:00-22:00, BBC iPlayer, connected TV and online
Sunday, 15 March
10:00-12:12, Red Button and Connected TV (repeat)
17:30-20:15, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
