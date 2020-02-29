Track Cycling World Championships: Boylan and Gurley secure Irish spot in Tokyo

Lydia Boylan represented Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley secured Ireland a place in the Women's Madison at the Tokyo Olympics with an 11th place finish at the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin.

By securing the spot in the Madison, which will be raced by the women for the first time in Tokyo, Ireland also clinched a place in the Women's Omnium.

Boylan finished 13th in the multi-disciplined Omnium event on Friday.

The World Championships were the final qualifying event for the Olympics.

After picking up two points in the third sprint of the Madison race, Boylan was involved in one of many crashes that took place during the race.

It cost the Irish duo a lap and the loss of 20 points but they recovered to finish ahead of their closest rivals for the Olympic place, Ukraine, by three points.

The Ukrainians were also involved in an early crash that involved Poland and China.

The Netherlands won the gold ahead of France and Italy.