Laura Kenny crashes in World Track Championships omnium

Kenny sat out the team pursuit final on Thursday night in which her Great Britain team-mates took silver

UCI Track Cycling World Championships Venue: Berlin Velodrome, Germany. Dates: 26 February-1 March. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and through Connected TVs.

Britain's Laura Kenny suffered cuts to her face after crashing in the opening race of the omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

Kenny, a two-time Olympic and world champion in the event, was already riding in Berlin with a broken right shoulder and was one of five riders to crash with just over a lap to go.

She was able to walk off the track with a bleeding cut near her right eye.

Mexico's Lizbeth Salazar was carried off on a stretcher.

The Netherlands' Kirsten Wild, defending world champion in the event, was relegated for causing the crash after finishing the 7.5km scratch race second.

The second event of the omnium - the tempo race - is due to start at 15:55 GMT.

Four-time Olympic champion Kenny broke her shoulder riding the tempo race of the omnium at the World Cup in Milton, Canada, on 26 January.

The 27-year-old opted against surgery in order to continue her Tokyo 2020 preparations at the World Championships.

She hopes to ride three events at the Olympics - the omnium, team pursuit and the madison.

Kenny won women's team pursuit silver on Thursday after riding in the first round. She had previously said she would not ride the discipline because of her injury.