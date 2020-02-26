Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Laura Kenny fourth in scratch race

Media playback is not supported on this device World Track Cycling Championships: Laura Kenny misses out on medal in women's scratch race

UCI Track Cycling World Championships Venue: Berlin Velodrome, Germany. Dates: 26 February-1 March. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and through Connected TVs.

Great Britain's Laura Kenny finished fourth in the scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin, a month after breaking her shoulder.

The 27-year-old four-time Olympic champion was edged out on the line as the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild won gold.

Jennifer Valente of the United States and Portugal's Maria Martins took silver and bronze respectively.

Kenny suffered the injury in a crash during the tempo race at the World Cup in Milton, Canada in January.

She previously told BBC Sport how she chose not to have an operation - against a surgeon's advice - in order to continue her Tokyo 2020 preparations, but she will not compete in the team pursuit or Madison in Berlin.

The scratch race - in which Kenny won world gold in 2016 - is not an Olympic event.

'Fourth is the worst place you can finish'

Great Britain's Laura Kenny told BBC Four: "It was one of those races and it's such a lottery - it's hard to not be disappointed.

"I should've let Kirsten go a bit and if I had some space I would've had something to run into. I was going full gas and fourth is the worst place you can finish.

"I wanted to give it a shot and I knew on the plane I had to try to get to the World Championships. I wanted to come regardless of my form and I'm quite pleased to be here, but I wish I had done better in that race.

"I feel alright, that's why it's frustrating. It's just a tactical error and one of those things you can change. My legs felt good but my tactics were just not that good.

"My shoulder is still broken but when I'm on the bike I can't feel it at all."

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands took the gold with Laura Kenny (white and blue) finishing fourth

Gold medallist Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands added: "It was perfect for a sprinter like me with the speed kept high. It looks easier from the outside than the inside. I'm so happy that I won this one."

Analysis

Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman, speaking on BBC Four

"In the back straight she [Kenny] wanted to try for the win but she lost a medal.

"She had to give it a lash but it didn't pay off for her and it was so close on the line.

"Kenny was fighting to the end trying to go for the win, such is her nature, and she was sandwiched out."

Women's scratch race result