HSBC to end multi-million pound sponsorship of British Cycling after Tokyo 2020

HSBC will end its multi-million pound sponsorship of British Cycling after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The bank has exercised a break clause in its contract - just three years into an eight-year-deal.

In correspondence obtained by the BBC, British Cycling boss Julie Harrington told board members the partnership was ended by HSBC due to a "shift in its UK marketing and partnership priorities".

The governing body will now look to find a new partner in 2021.

It is a major financial blow for British Cycling who only started the lucrative deal, thought to be worth around £10m per Olympic cycle, in January 2017.

When announcing the deal at the time, former British Cycling chief executive Ian Drake described it as a "huge moment for cycling in Great Britain".

Last week, HSBC said it will axe around 35,000 jobs as it announced profits for 2019 fell by about a third.

British Cycling - one of the country's best-funded and most successful governing bodies in terms of performance - announced a financial loss last year in its most recent accounts.

In recent years it has suffered a number of controversies. In 2017 it apologised for "failings" following accusations of bullying and sexism against top-level cyclists, and an independent review criticised its governance.

A medical tribunal for former Team Sky and British Cycling senior doctor Richard Freeman over a mystery testosterone delivery to the national velodrome will resume in the spring. He has been charged with helping a rider to dope.