Cyclo-cross Worlds: Great Britain's Tom Pidcock wins silver

Tom Pidcock retained his British title at the National Cyclo-cross Championships in January

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock won a silver medal in the men's elite race at the World Cyclo-cross Championships in Dubendorf, Switzerland.

In his first ride at a senior World Championships, the 20-year-old finished one minute 20 seconds behind the Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel, who also won in 2015 and 2019.

Pidcock won the under-23 world title in 2019 and the junior event in 2017.

"To be honest I didn't think I would be that strong," said Pidcock.

"I knew this course and these conditions would suit me. It was incredible.

"The amount of fans who have come over is unbelievable and it shows how much the sport has grown. It's nice to be able to represent Britain in the elite race."

Belgium's Toon Aerts finished 25 seconds behind Pidcock to take bronze, with compatriot and three-time winner Wout van Aert fourth.

Ceylin Alvarado pipped fellow Dutchwoman Annemarie Worst in a tight finish to win the women's elite race on Saturday.