Track Cycling World Cup: Laura Kenny and Neah Evans win Madison gold in Canada

The Track World Cup in Milton concludes on Sunday

Britain's Laura Kenny and Neah Evans won Madison gold at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Milton, Canada.

Four-time Olympic champion Kenny, 27, and Evans, 29, clinched the title ahead of Belgium in second place, with the United States in third.

Their British team-mate Ethan Hayter placed fourth in the men's omnium in Milton, at what is the final Track World Cup event of the season.

Kenny will compete in the women's omnium on Sunday.

The Track Cycling World Championships take place in Berlin, Germany, from 26 February to 1 March.