Ella Barnwell seals double win at National Track Championships

Barnwell (left) celebrates victory in the Scratch final in Manchester

Ella Barnwell, 19, enjoyed a double victory on day two of the National Track Championships in Manchester.

The Welsh cyclist added the scratch race title to the national omnium crown she won in October, finishing ahead of Josie Knight and Jenny Holl.

Those three riders teamed up with Anna Docherty, Anna Shackley to win the team pursuit title for Team Breeze.

Jonny Wale claimed his first-ever individual national title, clocking one minute 01.770 to capture the kilo.

Wale, last year's silver medallist behind Matt Rotherham, was briefly outside Dan Bigham's split times after he clipped a track pad on his second lap but he had enough speed to claw the time back, as he added the kilo crown to the individual pursuit silver medal he won on Friday.

Hamish Turnbull won a thrilling men's sprint competition, Rhys Britton retained his men's points crown and Lauren Bell took the women's keirin title.