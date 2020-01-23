Tour Down Under: Richie Porte wins stage three as Simon Yates claims third

Yates (in yellow and black) was five seconds behind stage three winner Richie Porte

Britain's Simon Yates finished third on stage three of the Tour Down Under despite racing with a knee injury following a crash on stage two.

Yates almost missed the start of the stage because of the issue but finished five seconds behind Australian winner Richie Porte on the climb to Paracombe.

Porte's win gave him the race leader's jersey, with Yates fourth in the overall standings, 11 seconds adrift.

Australian Rob Power just beat Yates into second on the 131km stage.

The race is over six stages and finishes in Willunga Hill, near Adelaide, on Sunday.