Tour de France: Chris Froome says he will go for a fifth title in 2020

Chris Froome enjoyed the last of his four Tour de France wins in 2017

Britain's Chris Froome has confirmed that he will go for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title in 2020.

The Team Ineos rider is training again after being seriously injured during the Criterium du Dauphine last June.

Defending champion Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, the 2018 winner, will spearhead the team at this year's Tour.

"The only appointment I've set myself is the Tour de France," said Froome, 34. "The prospect of going for a fifth yellow jersey is massive for me."

Froome suffered a fractured right femur, a broken hip, a fractured elbow and fractured ribs, and lost consciousness after crashing on a practice ride during the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne, France.

His four victories came between 2013 and 2017. and only four riders have won the Tour five times - Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

"It's such a motivation," Froome added. "On top of that now, coming back from this injury, it's even more reason for me to try to get back there.

"There are no guarantees in sport, there are no guarantees that I'll be back to challenge for it, but I'm going to give it absolutely everything I've got."

Froome's crash ruled him out of last year's Tour and in his absence Colombian Bernal, 23, won ahead of Welshman Thomas, 33.

Team Ineos boss Sir Dave Brailsford has confirmed the British team are planning on the pair being co-leaders on this year's Tour.

"As it stands at this moment in time, we are looking at Richard [Carapaz] going to race the Giro [d'Italia] and try and retain his title there, and then for Geraint and Egan to take on the challenge of, and focus on, the Tour," said Brailsford.

"Of course, Chris coming back, he's still really craving that big fifth win and he's working very, very hard to get back to the level required to be competitive."