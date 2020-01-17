Tour de Yorkshire 2020 route revealed with more climbing than ever

Marianne Vos celebrates victory in the inaugural Women's Tour de Yorkshire last year

The 2020 Tour de Yorkshire will feature more climbing than ever before, with ascents of Buttertubs and Grinton Moor, which were washed out of last year's World Championship course.

The four-day race begins with a 176.5km (110 mile) men's race stage between Beverley and Redcar on 30 April.

The women's race begins the next day as the peloton go from Skipton to Leyburn.

The women's race finishes in Huddersfield on 2 May while the men's ends in Leeds on 3 May.

Yorkshire hosted last year's Road World Championships but the route had to be revised because heavy rain made conditions tricky for competitors.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'He takes an early bath!' Wet Yorkshire weather causes two HUGE crashes

"Once again, the team at Welcome to Yorkshire have done a tremendous job in designing such a beautiful, challenging and varied route," said Christian Prudhomme, who directs the Tour de France for organisers ASO.

"They are both harder than ever before, and when you factor in the millions of fans that will be lining the route, we know that the 2020 edition will be one to remember."

The 2019 races were won by Britain's Chris Lawless and the Netherlands' Marianne Vos.