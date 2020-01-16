Women's Tour: Suffolk to host final stage of 2020 event

Belgian rider Jolien D'Hoore won last year's Women's Tour stage in Suffolk

The final stage of the 2020 Women's Tour is to take place in Suffolk - the seventh stage of the event held in the county in the past six years.

Stage six will see cyclists race from Haverhill to Felixstowe on 13 June.

Britain's Lizzie Deignan was last year's champion, becoming the first cyclist to win the event twice.

In 2019 Suffolk hosted the first stage of the Women's Tour between Beccles and Stowmarket, with Belgian rider Jolien D'Hoore coming out on top.

The county's previous six stages have brought in more than £5.3m for the local economy.